Longford District Court: Was arguing with pub staff

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was ordered to pay €350 into the court poor box following a hearing into the matter.

Nathan Quinn (26), 32 Ardnacassa, Longford appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Main Street, Longford on February 11 last.



He was also further charged with failing to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochána on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court Inspector Padraig Jones said that on the date in question at approximately 12:35 am a complaint was made by staff at Valentine’s and the Spiral Tree to gardaí who were on patrol along the main thoroughfare of the town at the time.



The court heard that gardaí were informed the defendant was abusing staff at the premises and was “very intoxicated” at the time.



“Gardaí spoke to Mr Quinn and he was asked to leave the area,” added Inspector Jones, before pointing out that while the defendant did move on, the Gardaí observed him a short time later arguing with the staff at the same premises again.



“He was arrested and taken to the Garda station; he refused to give his name and was totally uncooperative.

“When he sobered up later in the night, he did provide the necessary details and was more than apologetic as he left the station to go home.”

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said that the behaviour of her client on the night in question was “totally out of character” for him.



“His friend was asked to leave the pub and Mr Quinn took great exception to this,” she continued.

“He plans to travel to America and is therefore anxious to avoid a criminal conviction.”



Ms Baxter went on to say that her client was prepared to provide the court with a sum of money in recompense for his actions and would need a couple of weeks to gather the appropriate sum.

Following her deliberations on the matter, Judge Lydon ordered the defendant to pay €350 into the court poor box by April 24 next.



She also indicated that the defendant would be convicted and fined €400 if he failed to furnish the court with the money on that date.