Longford District Court: Drove without insurance

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was disqualified from driving for 12 months following a hearing into the matter.

Maureen King, Tully, Longford appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon charged with driving without insurance and failing to wear a seatbelt at Farneyhoogan, Longford on July 22, 2017.



Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Garda Keane said that on the date in question at approximately 10:10pm he stopped the defendant after he observed she was not wearing a seatbelt.

“I made a lawful demand for a certificate of insurance and she said she would produce same at Longford Garda Station,” the Garda added.



The court heard that Garda Keane issued a fixed penalty notice in respect of the seatbelt offence but to date that fine remained unpaid.



The court was also told that the certificate of insurance was never produced at the Garda station.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh told the court that her client was very apologetic for what had happened.



“She was bringing someone home that night and admits that she didn’t have insurance at the time,” continued Ms Mimnagh.



“Maureen has to attend hospital regularly and if the court could see its way to allowing her keep her licence because of her medical condition, she would be very grateful.”



Following her deliberations on the matter, Judge Lydon disqualified the defendant from driving for one year.



She also fined Ms King €350 for driving without insurance and a further €150 for not wearing a seatbelt.