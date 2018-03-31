Longford GE rivals in council meeting stand-off

Calls for Longford to explore possible twinning ties with the US city of Baltimore has led to an uneasy standoff between two of the county's general election candidates.

Fine Gael's Micheal Carrigy had recommended the Council begin looking at adopting closer links with Baltimore on foot of its links to George Calvert.

The English politician and coloniser is regarded as Baltimore's founder and owned 2,300 acres across counties Longford and Leitrim.



He and his family subsequently went to the USA where the city of Baltimore was duly named after him.



A granite statue, known as ‘Lady Baltimore’ situated on Baltimore Lane, in Cloonageeher on the Longford/Leitrim border, fuelling calls at a recent council meeting by Cllr Carrigy to examine a proposed twinning agreement between both locations.



Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty tried to pour cold water on the proposal, citing Baltimore as one of the most racially and socially divisive cities in the US.

Noting the city boasted the second highest murder rate per capita head in the USA, he added: "That's not who Longford twins with. We set high standards. We expect high standards and Baltimore is way off the mark."

