Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre rescheduled AGM

The rescheduled AGM of Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre will take place in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday, March 21.

Teachers from all the schools in the Centre’s catchment area of Longford, Leitrim and Roscommon are invited to attend.



The formal business of the AGM will commence at 7pm and will include the annual reports, chairperson’s address and the election of the committee for the coming year.



The Management Committee includes primary and post primary teachers and may also include a teacher/lecturer from a third level college, a Parents’ representative, and a representative of early childhood education as well as a retired member of the teaching profession.



Following the conclusion of the formal business of the AGM guest speaker, Jacinta Kitt will address the meeting.



The title of Ms Kitt’s presentation will be ‘Creating and Maintaining a Positive Work Environment for Effectiveness and Wellbeing’.



The session at which Ms Kitt will be speaking will take place at 8pm. To register log onto www.carrickedcentre.ie