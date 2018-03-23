Bringing innovation to the fore at Longford Ploughing Championships

Local businessman Enda Gerety says the County Longford Ploughing Championships provides a wonderful platform on which to meet people and close deals.

Enda, who runs Gerety Farm Machinery is no stranger to the ploughing and plans to showcase the latest KUHN baler range at the grounds on Sunday.



The company specialises in some of the leading European brands including KUHN grass machinery and the RAUCH fertiliser spreader range as well as Irish brand names like Tuffmac Trailers; Nugent Engineering, NC Engineering and New Rock Engineering.



As part of the business, Enda continues to develop his innovation skills and with one very successful product already behind him, there is much to look forward to on ploughing day.



The Bale Master Bale Feeder has proved successful across Ireland and boasts numerous special features including hydraulic sideshift, automatic quicklink and side feed rollers.



Meanwhile, back at base the all-new KUHN BIO COMBI BALER is ready for its debut appearance this weekend.



It’s a plastic on plastic machine that means no net wrap is required and it has already garnered lots of attention across the country.



“County Longford Ploughing Championships are a very important agricultural occasion,” said Enda, before alluding to the fact that it also provided the perfect platform on which to do business “and to close the deal”.



“Longford Ploughing is the biggest outside of the national event and this is testament to the hardworking and dedicated members of Longford Ploughing Association (LPA).



“It is a great day out for everyone to enjoy and I am looking forward to it.”

