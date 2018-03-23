Longford town's Glennon Brothers welcome Minister Pat Breen to Windymains

Leading timber processing firm, Glennon Brothers welcomed Minister Pat Breen, and Mark Hanniffy, Consul General of Ireland to Scotland, to its Windymains site, as part of a trip to Scotland in celebration of St Patrick's Day.

During the visit, the Minister met with Joint Managing Directors, Mike and Pat Glennon, and received a tour of the timber processing facility.



"The Minister's visit allowed us to highlight the threat Brexit poses to the future development of the Irish Forestry sector,” said Mike Glennon.

“The sector is forecast to significantly increase its output, over the next decade. This growth, is heavily dependent, on growing the presence of Irish timber, in the UK market.



“Over half of the Irish sawmills output is exported, and 95% of those exports go to the UK. Unfettered access to the UK market is critical if the sector is to fulfil its potential.”



Pat Glennon agreed, adding: “We were delighted to welcome the Minister and the Consul General to visit our Windymains site, to see firsthand the recent investments we have made in state of the art manufacturing technology.



“The visit also allowed us to highlight the importance of the Irish forest products sector, which employs over 12,000 people, and contributes €2.3 billion annually to the Irish economy.”



Minister Breen said that companies like the Glennon brothers have built their reputation and customer bas over decades.



“The commitment they show their customers and workforce in Ireland, Scotland and across the UK is one example of the many Irish companies who tell me that this hard won business will not be sacrificed by current uncertainties,” the Minister added.



“I am enormously impressed by this commitment as they continue to invest in growing both their Scottish presence and exports from Ireland.”

Glennon Brothers is an important part of an Irish-Scottish business relationship, according to Consul General Hannify who added:

“They are a great example of a company that makes a very positive contribution to both economies, and their growth is an illustration of what Scottish-Irish economic cooperation can achieve.”



Deirdre McPartlin, UK Manager of Enterprise Ireland added: “The management team (at Glennon Brothers) has proactively identified the Brexit challenges for their business and we will work closely with them around their innovation, product and market agenda to ensure they continue to thrive in the coming years.”

