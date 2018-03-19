Met Eireann weather warning issued for Longford tonight

Met Eireann has issued a cold weather warning covering all of Ireland on Monday night.

The national forecaster issued the warning on Monday evening to come into effect from midnight until 9am on Tuesday morning.

The Status Yellow warning forecasts plunging temperatures overnight with some areas of the Midlands experiencing lows of -5 degrees.

The sub-zero weather will result in widespread frost and ice leading to dangerous road conditions.

Motorists are warned of the possibility of black ice and advised to reduce speed and exercise extreme caution on the roads on Tuesday morning.