Longford District Court: Man hit with two year ban for drink driving

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €300.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.



Svyatoslav Yunyk, 9 Dunsaithne Green, Balbriggan, Co Dublin appeared before Longford District Court charged with drink driving at Tinnynare, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on October 29, 2017.



Outlining the evidence to the court Garda McGowan said that on the date in question, gardaí received a call about erratic driving out in Edgeworthstown.



The Garda said he went to the scene and observed a car pulled in at the side of the road.

“I spoke to the defendant and detected a smell of alcohol coming from him,” Garda McGowan continued.



“He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken to Longford Garda Station.”

The court heard that the defendant was processed accordingly and when he provided a breath sample, it returned a result of 57 mg/alcohol per 100ml/breath.



In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said that her client had been living in Ireland for a number of years.



“On the night in question he was travelling with a friend to Longford; he was unfamiliar with the area and it was dark,” she added.

“He said there was a bottle in the car that contained some alcohol.

“He knows there is a mandatory disqualification and he asks the court for a deferral of that until July 1, 2018.”



Judge Lydon subsequently imposed the two year disqualification and deferred putting the defendant off the road until July 1. The Judge also imposed a fine of €300.