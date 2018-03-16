Tickets for Longford Association gala dinner

A wonderful night is assured in the Red Cow Moran's Hotel on Saturday, April 14 (commencing at 8pm) for the 64th Longford Association in Dublin gala evening.

Denis Glennon will be honoured at the Longford Person of the Year 2018, while Special Recognition awards will be presented to Padraig Donlon and Liam Fenelon.



Tickets for the gala dinner cost €50 and can be reserved by contacting the following - association chairman, Tony Gilleran 086 8745213; Gerry Quinn 087 6755127; Liam Caldwell 087 2595963; Yvonne Mc Cormack 086 8548282; Padraig Connolly 087 9327205; Pat Cunningham 087 2865402; Danny Donohoe 086 2404295; Dessie Kiernan 087 9276767; Paddy Mc Kenna 086 8732744; Tim Donlon 086 8977241; John Rabbitt 087 9270052 or Eamonn Mc Partland 085 8864466.



Good Overnight Deal

The Association has negotiated a special deal for patrons wishing to overnight in the hotel on gala night. The cost is €128 for two, including breakfast.



A limited number of rooms have been reserved at this price which will revert to the normal price on March 16 such is the high demand for accommodation in the hotel.



The advice is to book immediately by ringing 01 4593650 mentioning the Longford Association event.



Anyone who books now and has a later change of mind may cancel within 48 hours of the occasion without incurring any cost.



Any problems contact any committee member listed above.