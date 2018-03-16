Craic agus Ceoil for iMNDA in Lanesboro

If you're looking for something fun to do on St. Patrick's night, what better way to spend it than in Lanesboro, listening to great music, while raising funds for a brilliant cause?

On Saturday night, March 17 next, there will be a fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease in the Pier Rakish Paddy, Lisnacusha, Lanesboro.



The night will feature music by popular local rock band, Repirsal, followed by Ireland's finest AC/DA tribute band, IE/DC as the main act.



A fantastic night of celebrations in in store.



To top it off, there will be free carparking and a bus service available on the night, not to mention a special door prize of a two-night stay, including dinner in the Wineport Lodge, Glasson up for grabes.



The festivities kick off at 9pm when Reprisal will entertain the crowds/

Admission is €10 and tickets are still available. For details, see the Music Night Fundraiser event being hosted by the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association on Facebook.