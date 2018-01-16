Longford fans of Dolores O'Riordan can sign online book of condolences

Fans of the late Dolores O’Riordan, who passed away yesterday (January 15) aged 46, can sign an online book of condolences.

The front woman of rock band The Cranberries died suddenly in London.

Tributes have flooded in from all across the world for the Limerick native.

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

A book of condolence is available at wwww.limerick.ie.

May she rest in peace.

You may also be interested in:

Shock at sudden death of Cranberries front woman Dolores O'Riordan

'We are devastated': The Cranberries pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan