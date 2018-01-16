Longford fans of Dolores O'Riordan can sign online book of condolences

Dolores O'Riordan

Fans of the late Dolores O’Riordan, who passed away yesterday (January 15) aged 46, can sign an online book of condolences.

The front woman of rock band The Cranberries died suddenly in London.

Tributes have flooded in from all across the world for the Limerick native.

A book of condolence is available at wwww.limerick.ie.

May she rest in peace.

