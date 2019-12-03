Heavy rain has dire impact on Alzheimer’s Memory Ribbon day

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) annual nationwide Flag Day collection Alzheimer’s Memory Ribbon was badly affected by poor weather conditions and heavy rain throughout the country on Thursday last , November 21, with collections down an anticipated 50% in some areas.

ASI staff and volunteers were selling Memory Ribbons for €3 in cities, towns and villages across Ireland, but poor weather conditions has meant that fundraising for vital dementia-specific services for the 55,000 people living dementia in Ireland has been hurt badly.

We'd like to advise members of the public, that if they wish to support ASI, they can use the Text to Donate facility instead – text Memory to 50300 to donate €4.

The ASI is the national leader in advocating for and providing dementia-specific supports and services.

The ASI has a service in every county in Ireland.

The ASI only receives approximately 58% funding from the HSE and needs to fundraise approximately €3.3million every year just to keep our services going.

That’s why fundraising campaigns such as Memory Ribbon are so important to the charity.

We are under-funded and the demand for services is increasing all the time, so fundraising campaigns are so important to us.

We are so grateful to the general public for the amazing support we have received and every donation will go directly to help fund vital services.

Regards,

Pat McLoughlin

ASI CEO