Air ambulance is a vital service that saves lives

The National Air Ambulance service is being tampered with.

It's to be temporarily suspended for the winter due to lack of pilots.

Nobody believes this announcement.

This is a vital service that saves lives.

Who is behind all of these close downs. Is it the government?

People need to know what's going on, as every day of the week now it seems that rural Ireland gets the thumbs down.

Will the service resume working in February next? It's a good question.

People are fed up of all these cutbacks and are angry.

Sincerely,

Charles Reilly,

Dromard