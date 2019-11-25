Let's hope that the truth will emerge

As the old adage says when you're on the up in the world, you are a hero and when the tide goes away from you, people of all denominations and none seem to forget in a very short time.

Sean Quinn and his family lost out for various reasons and so, were overtaken, and that family, with the loss of their pride and no one remembers what he made and did for the surrounding areas around the border and the value of what the Quinn family meant to what was described as Bandit County.

That was all changed in a short number of years and a future was turned from dark to light and a new dawn of prosperity was brought about by who else than Sean Quinn and his family.

Now this man and his family appears to be rated on a lower standing as a sort of second class citizen, no matter what anyone thinks of Ballyconnell and its hinderland is firmly on the map whether one likes it or not.

It’s sad in this day and age that the Quinn family are embroiled in this affair given I'm sure this family had no hand, act or part in this outrageous behaviour that happened to Kevin Lunney.

Let's hope that the truth with come through and sense will prevail for the benefit of all in the end.

Brian Kane,

Knockloughlin House,

Knockloughlin, Longford