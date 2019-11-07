Letter to the Editor: Contempt shown to train passengers is unacceptable

Dear Editor,

I was interested in the article in last week's paper regarding anti-social behaviour on trains.

It is, perhaps, ironic that the most anti-social behaviour I experience on my commute comes from Iarnród Éireann itself: the service it provides between Connolly and Longford is almost derisory, with services often running been a half hour and an hour late, with nothing but utter contempt shown to passengers who are often left marooned on train and platforms with no information, wondering when - or if - they may get moving.

We are paying New York fares for a Burkina Faso service, and there seems to be no interest in trying to improve things.

Yours,

Tom Ball

Longford