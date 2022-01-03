Search

03 Jan 2022

Lanesboro and Ballyleague mourns death of a gentle woman with a warm personality and a hospitable nature

Late Annie Carty (née Gately), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Dysart, Roscommon

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

The death took place on Wednesday, December 22 in the loving care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Nursing Home, Ballyleague of Annie Carty, Cloontuskert, Lanesboro.

Annie, a native of Dysart, Ballyforan, Co Roscommon moved to our community with her late husband Paddy when he came to work with Bord na Móna. She was in failing health for a time, but it was only in very recent weeks health took a turn and it began to deteriorate.

Anyone that knew Annie knew of her as a gentle woman with a warm personality and a hospitable nature. She was a very devout and religious lady with a great devotion to St Martin de Porres.

A visit to her house was always a great pleasure as you never left without a cup of tea and more than a taste of her legendary treacle bread.

She was a lady who loved gardening especially her flower garden.

She was a fiercely proud of her children and grandchildren and always embarked on passing on the secret recipe of her treacle cake to her grandchildren so that the legacy would live in for a long time to come. 

Her remains reposed in Smyth’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening, December 23 before the removal of her remains to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection took place on Friday, December 24 and burial took place afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery where Annie was laid to rest with her late husband Paddy.

Sympathy is extended to Annie's daughters Mary Quinn (Corlea, Killoe), Eileen O’Hara (Cloontuskert) and Ena Sweeney (Cartron, Strokestown), her son Sean (Cloontuskert), grandchildren, great-grandchildren Kelsey and Alex, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, many friends and good neighbours.

