Search

04/10/2021

Lanesboro and Ballyleague mourns founder of one of the leading businesses in the country

Late James (Jim) Vesey Lanesboro, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Kenmare, Kerry

Lanesboro and Ballyleague mourns founder of one of the leading businesses in the country

The late James (Jim) Vesey Lanesboro, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Kenmare, Kerry

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

A man never to create waves created a great wave throughout the area when the news broke on Friday, September 17 of the sudden death of Jim Vesey, Ballyclare, Ballyleague.

Jim, a proud Kerry native from Kenmare, lived in Ballyclare where he set up Irish Pallets Systems 40 years ago.

He was a man who developed his company into one of the leading businesses in the country.

Jim was a quiet man who went about life and business in a thorough manner. He was quietly spoken, obliging, very warm and friendly. I cannot remember a time seeing or meeting him that he had not that warm and friendly smile.

His life was devoted to his family, and he had a great belief in the power of education. Jim, in recent times, had been in failing health. He was cared for in a most loving manner by his wife Margaret and his family.

Jim's passing has created a great void in the hearts and minds of everyone that came to know him.

Jim’s remains reposed at his home before removal the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague on Monday, September 20 for Requiem Mass. Burial took place to Cloontuskert Cemetery.

To his wife wife Margaret, daughter Marie, sons Lawrence, John, Patrick, James and Thomas, daughters-in-law Ethna, Mairead, Carol and Michelle, son-in-law Brian, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his 14 adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends we extend our sincere sympathy.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media