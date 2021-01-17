Lanesboro home of the late Vera Donlon was full of the magical music all her family played

The communities of Lanesboro and Newtowncashel were very saddened to learn of the death in the care of the staff of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague of Veronica (Vera) Donlon (née Carley), Aughaloughan, Lanesboro on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Vera, a native of Newtowncashel, was in her 86th year and she was predeceased by her husband Jim. She was a thorough lady whose welcome was always warm and friendly. The warmth of her smile was not only charming but showed a truly genuine nature.

Vera, the homemaker, was renowned not only for her kindness but also for her home baking and it was a delight to arrive when one of her legendary cakes was just out of the oven.

Vera’s home was a happy and homely one, full of the magical music all her family played. Her warmth and wonderful personality endeared her to everyone that knew her.

Vera was a devout catholic and she had a great faith. She was a great lover of the game of card especially 25.

The passing of Vera will leave a great emptiness in the area and the hearts and minds of everyone that knew her.

Her remains were removed from her residence on Thursday, January 7 to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for her Funeral Mass, followed by interment alongside her husband Jim in Cashel cemetery.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to her son Padraig, daughters Teresa and Nuala, son-in-law John, daughter in law Valerie, grandchildren Cillian, Iarla, Siobhan and Fionnuala, brother Aidan, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.