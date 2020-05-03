Lanesboro and Ballyleague fondly remembers great craftsman and award winning gardener Paul Herraty

The news broke on Saturday, April 4 of the death at his residence in Ballyleague of Paul Herraty.

Paul, at the time of his passing, was surrounded by his family. Paul worked with Bord na Móna where he was a very popular member of staff until his retirement.

He was a man of many skills and talents, he was an excellent butcher along with being a great craftsman.

Paul has a wonderful skill when it came to the garden and the growing of vegetables. He won many awards for his vegetable produce.

Almost two years ago at the prestigious Tullamore Show, at a time he was not in great health, he was the winner in two categories and took fourth place in a third. He was meticulous in all his preparation and deliverance of all that he did – nothing was done without prior planning.

Predeceased by his parents Eileen and Leo, Paul was a very pleasant man and a very obliging man. He would be the first to be of assistance when it was needed.

His passing will leave a great emptiness in the hearts and minds of everyone that had the pleasure to know him. His warm and friendly smiling face will be sadly missed in our community.

Following prayers at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, removal took place to Cloontuskert Cemetery where he was laid to rest.

Due to the current restrictions on wakes and church services owing to the coronavirus we all missed paying our last respects to Paul's family.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Marion, daughter Sarah, and sons Stephen, Peter and Mark, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Caelan, Abigail and Lincoln, brother Patrick, sisters Angela, Christine and Judith, his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.