Longford mourns death of the hugely popular Christopher ‘Kicky’ McCormack

The people of Ballymahon were all deeply saddened on learning of the sudden death on Wednesday, April 1 at Beaumont Hospital, of 32 year old Christopher McCormack, Whitehall, Dublin.

Christopher’s father, Padraig, a well-known publican in Dublin, is formerly from Ballymahon and his grand-father Christy was a successful butcher together with his grandmother Frances, on Main Street, Ballymahon for a long number of years.

Because of this Christopher, or Kicky as his friends called him, regularly visited Ballymahon as a young lad with all his family and in later years he used to come down with his friends to his parents house in Abbeyshrule.

He was a very bubbly lad who loved to socialise and was always great company, his humour was compelling. He was a great man to sing and gave a much-loved rendition of ‘The Rattlin Bog’ on many occasions. His infectious smile and warm nature cheered everyone up.

Educated in Cathal Brugha Street he studied Marketing and Catering. He went on to work as a chef and in his father’s pubs, Fassaugh House in Cabra, Bellamy’s in Ballsbridge, Brannigans in Cathedral Street, and spent the last few years working with Permanent TSB where he was hugely popular with staff and all their customers.

He had a gift of making an instant connection with everybody he met. He loved to travel and visited many parts of the world.

He worked for a year in his sister Fiona’s pub in Beijing in China and also worked in Melbourne and America for some time.

He loved music and attended many concerts all over the world during his travels. Christopher was an avid Aston Villa fan and enjoyed an odd flutter on the horses. He was a huge Dublin supporter and was a member of the Dublin Supporters Club which I’m sure did not go down too well with his mother, Katch, who hails from Sneem and is a big Kerry supporter. He also played both football and hurling with St Vincent’s Club for some years.

A large number of his friends lined the street on Collins Avenue when his remains were being removed from Beaumont to Glasnevin Crematorium on Saturday last where they let off 32 white balloons. A Memorial Service to celebrate Christopher’s life will take place at a later date.

We offer our sincere and heartfelt sympathy to his parents, Padraig and Katch, sister Fiona, brothers Paul and Paudie, sister-in-law Sorcha, brother-in-law Richard, Paudie’s partner Orla, his much-loved nephews Cian, Tadhg and Finn, uncles Chris and Francis (Dublin), Raymond (Lanesboro), Paul (Newtownforbes) and aunt Eilish (Lanesboro), also his Kerry uncles, Mickey, Dan, Eugene and Jack and aunt, Sheila, relatives and many many friends. Rest in peace Kicky.