Plenty of fun at Lanesboro Community Games track and field finals

Thank you to all the participants and parents who attended the Lanesboro Community Games Track and Field day on Sunday.

It was heartening to see such a strong turnout, and great performances from all the participants.

Thank you also to Lanesboro Tri Club members who managed the finish line so professionally, Fabian Walsh on the loudspeaker, Margaret Mullooly and all who helped out in any way.

It would not have been possible to run this event without you.

The results of the day are as follows: Boys 80m hurdles U14 1st Lauren Curran, 2nd Lily Hogan, 3rd Lucy Malone, 4th Laoise Hanly.

Girls 80m hurdles U14 1st Kieran Dowd, 2nd Cormac O’Dowd, 3rd Shane Gavigan, 4th Daniel Hogan.

Girls 60m hurdles U10 1st Sarah Healy, 2nd Maria Forde, 3rd Crystal Mc Donnell, 4th Hannah Farrell.

Boys U8 60m hurdles 1st Oisin Dillon, 2nd Dan Casey, 3rd Daragh Donlon, 4th Shane Farrell.

Boys 60m U8 1st Ethan Donnellan, 2nd Donncha Farrell, 3rd Tom Hession.

Girls U8 60m 1st Saoirse Feeney, 2nd Faye Hogan, 3rd Saoirse Dillon. Boys U14 Long Jump 1st Kieran O’Dowd, 2nd Cormac O’Dowd, 3rd Daniel Hogan, 4th Shane Gavigan.

Girls U14 Long Jump 1st Lily Hogan, 2nd Laoise Hanly. Boys U8 80m 1st Donncha Farrell, 2nd Tom Hession, 3rd Niall Morgan. Girls U8 80m Saoirse Feeney, 2nd Faye Hogan, 3rd Saoirse Dillon, 4th Georgina Johnston.

Boys U10 100m 1st Oisin Dillon, 2nd Dan Casey, 3rd Darragh Donlon, 4th Shane Farrell. Girls U10 100m 1st Sarah Healy, 2nd Evie Malone, 3rd Maria Forde, 4th Hannah Farrell. Boys U12 100m 1st Rian Hogan, 2nd Mikey Sorohan, 3rd John Farrell, 4th Sean O’Dowd. Girls U12 100m 1st Emma Feeney, 2nd Katie Malone, 3rd Mela O’Brien.

Boys U14 100m 1st Kieran O’Dowd, 2nd Cormac O’Dowd, 3rd Shane Gavigan, 4th Daniel Hogan. Girls U14 100m 1st Lauren Hogan, 2nd Lily Hogan, 3rd Lucy Malone.

Girls U16 100m 1st Ella Hogan, 2nd Molly Morgan, 3rd Sophie Chapman.

Boys U16 100m 1st Conor Lyons. Boys U10 200m 1st Oisin Dillon, 2nd Dan Casey, 3rd Shane Farrell, 4th Daragh Donlon.

Girls U10 200m 1st Sarah Healy, 2nd Evie Malone, 3rd Maria Forde, 4th Hannah Farrell. Boys U16 200m 1st Conor Lyons.

Girls U16 200m 1st Ella Hogan, 2nd Molly Morgan. Girls U14 Long Puck 1st Lauren Curran, 2nd Lily Hogan. Boys U12 600m 1st Mikey Sorohan, 2nd Callum Farrell, 3rd Rian Hogan, 4th John Farrell.

Girl U12 600m 1st Emma Feeney. Girls U14 800m 1st Lucy Malone, 2nd Lauren Curran, 3rd Lily Hogan.

Boys U14 800m 1st Kieran O’Dowd, 2nd Cormac O’Dowd, 3rd Daniel Hogan.

Boys U16 1500m 1st Conor Lyons, 2nd Billy Russell.

Girls U16 1500m 1st Ella Hogan, 2nd Molly Morgan.

U12 Ball Throw 1st Mikey Sorohan, 2nd Callum Farrell, 3rd Sean O’Dowd, 4th Luke Johnston.

Girls U12 Ball Throw 1st Emma Feeney. Boys U12 Long Puck 1st John Farrell, 2nd Liam Rhatigan, 3rd Callum Farrell, 4th Rian Hogan.

Girls U14 Shot Putt 1st Lauren Curran, 2nd Lucy Malone, 3rd Lily Hogan. Boys U14 Shot Putt 1st Kieran O’Dowd, 2nd Cormac O’Dowd, 3rd Shane Gavigan, 4th Daniel Hogan.