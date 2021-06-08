7 out of 10 people in Longford would take a job that required them to be vaccinated

More than seven out of every ten people (72%) in Longford would take a job that required them to be vaccinated, a new survey by one of Ireland’s leading recruitment companies has revealed.

The annual FRS Recruitment Employment Insights Survey for 2021 highlights that optimism is returning to the jobs market in Longford as the country emerges from lockdown.

It also showed that 41% of Longford people are in favour of employers being required to check vaccine certification before admitting staff to their place of work.

57% of people in Longford believe they would secure a new job within three months and 13% believe they would do so within one month. Almost four out of ten employees in Longford (39%) also believe there will be more job opportunities available to them this year.

Seven out of every ten Longford employees (70%) expect to receive a pay rise in the next 12 months. While 70% would consider a pay cut if their job was at risk and 52% of people in Longford would be open to a reduction in their working week under those circumstances. 65% admit to being fearful for their job security which, as the country emerges from lockdown, is higher than the national average (58%).

70% of Longford employees are currently remote working some or all of the time. Nationally, when the pandemic restrictions are eased, 85% of employees want to be able to work remotely and 83% of all employers plan on offering more remote working opportunities. More than half of employers believe that employees are more productive when working remotely and 32% believe they are less productive.

Two fifths of people in Longford (41%) believe the reopening of the economy has been too slow in 2021.

A total of 3,192 people participated in the survey nationally which was conducted over 12 days in April.

“What comes across in the survey this year is that optimism is returning to the jobs market in Longford and all around the country,” said Colin Donnery, General Manager of FRS Recruitment. “People in Longford have adopted to the change of circumstances created by the pandemic and as we emerge from lockdown they are ready to move forward. After a year of lockdown and an understandable reluctance to consider change, we are seeing that both candidates and employers are now keen to see what the market offers.

“With 9 out of 10 employers nationally either currently hiring or planning to start hiring in the next 3 months it shows that confidence is returning to the economy, which is likely to drive extensive job market activity through the remainder of 2021. This is matched by the attitude of candidates, with our survey showing almost half of those who participated across the country are employed but looking for fresh opportunities.

“The survey also shows how the pandemic has had a dramatic impact on attitudes to remote working. The vast majority of employers expect to offer additional remote working opportunities post pandemic and the vast majority of employees in Longford and throughout the country want remote working to now be part of their professional lives. While the pandemic has undoubtedly disrupted business and played havoc with our lives, perhaps one of its most lasting impacts on the professional realm will be shepherding in a new approach towards working in line with a digitally enabled world,” Mr. Donnery concluded.

FRS Recruitment is one of the leading recruitment businesses operating in Ireland. They have 10 offices nationwide, with locations in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry, Kilkenny, Offaly and Cavan. A 100% Irish business, FRS Recruitment is part of the FRS Network – the social enterprise co-operative. Further information is available on www.frsrecruitment.com