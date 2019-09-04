Longford jobs: Advertising Sales Executives sought at the Longford Leader

Advertising Sales Executives

Multi-Media

Competitive salary

Longford



Starting a career in multi-media Advertising Sales could prove to be your launch pad into a long-term, successful future in the media sector. And if you have the communication skills to present well and persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.



About us

Iconic is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking Sales Executives to join the advertising sales team working on the Longford Leader.



About the role

We’re looking for both experienced and junior multi-media representatives to join us. Our Sales Account Executives sell and develop high-performance print and online marketing programmes for local businesses. They are tasked with servicing existing accounts and developing new business.



About you

The successful candidate will be assertive, keen to get ahead of the competition, innovative in their approach and disciplined about holding themselves accountable for results. Outgoing and friendly with the ability to adapt sales techniques, you will ideally possess excellent communication and negotiation skills and be able to build strong relationships with existing and potential customers. Professional, personable and able to inspire others, you’ll also need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running. It would be ideal if you have some B2B advertising /sales experience including digital/online but this is by no means essential. A full driving licence is required.

We offer a competitive salary and massive career progression for the right fit.

To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie