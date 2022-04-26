PUNCHESTOWN RESULTS: Did your horse win on Day 1 (Tuesday) of Punchestown 2022?
See all the results from Punchestown's eight-race card on Tuesday, April 26, below:
3.40 - Howden Insurance Brokers Mares Novice Hurdle (Listed)
1st
2nd
3rd
4.15 - Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle
1st
2nd
3rd
4.50 - Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle
1st
2nd
3rd
5.25 - William Hill Champion Chase
1st
2nd
3rd
6.00 - Goffs Land Rover Bumper
1st
2nd
3rd
6.35 - Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase
1st
2nd
3rd
7.10 - Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase For The Ladies Perpetual Cup
1st
2nd
3rd
7.45 - Mick The Tent Flat Race
1st
2nd
3rd
RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé, and Sinead Kennedy urging the people of Longford to host a Tea Day to mark Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback year on Thursday, May 5
Irish author and wellness advocate, Caroline Foran, launches the Energia Get Ireland Growing campaign
Director of Services Barbara Heslin; Cllr Colin Dalton; Cllr Gerry Hagan; Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan; Laura Feehily of Longford Co Co; Co Co Chief Executive Paddy Mahon; Cllr Seamus Butler
A man had to be restrained with pepper spray after threatening a garda's family during a violent incident in Ballymahon last year, a court has heard.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.