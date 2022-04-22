Good news! Kids go free for Family Day at Punchestown 2022
The Punchestown Ballymore Festival Family Day on Saturday, April 30, has a very special appeal.
Everyone from three to 103 will find something of interest. There will be carnival rides, face painters, live entertainment and lots more in store.
On arrival at Punchestown, families will be greeted by live street theatre with jugglers, stilt walkers, clowns and balloon artists mingling through the crowd.
Live music and dance displays from local stage schools will take place before racing so make sure you have the dancing shoes on!
Additionally, the Osprey Avenue shopping village will host over 20 exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of items to cater for young and old. Make sure you get the chance to pop in and have a browse!
Don’t forget children aged 14 and under race free!
