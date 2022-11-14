Longford set for Divas and Dudes to take the stage

After months of preperation the Divas and Dudes of Longford Variety Group returns to the Backstage for their annual extravaganza.



This show marks the group's 25 years of fundraising for the local community. The group evolved from the Tops of the Town competition.



In the last decade and a half the group have raised a whopping €250,000 for local charities. This year all proceeds go to Longford Hospice Homecare, Voices for Autism St Christopher's and other local charities.



Chairperson of the group, Charlie Murry, spoke of everyone who brings the show to life: “We are blessed, we have a great committee, with Maggie Walsh, Kevin Hussey, and Christine O'Brien all making tremendous contributions. Our director Brian Murray and choreographer, Penny Barry, have put in a lot of work. Through the years we have been so lucky to have so many people willing to give the time and effort to the Variety Group.”



This year’s comedy team is led by the legendary John Kelly and will also feature some of Longford’s best solo comedic talent. On the musical front this year’s show will feature songs from Pretty Woman, Moulin Rouge, Hairspray, Come From Away and Rocky Horror Picture Show.



Tickets for the show cost €13.50 or €10. The group has an opening night special tonight (Wednesday, November 16) where all seats cost only €10. The show will run from November 16 to November 19, 2022.