Suspended sentence for man who pleaded guilty to involvement in Longford 'chop shop' operation

A man who pleaded guilty to a number of handling stolen property charges was handed a suspended sentence, but must pay compensation to the owners of cars he was in possession of.

Robertas Vadeika (35) of 18 Crevagh Bui, Ballymahon, Longford was charged with handling parts from a number of vehicles which had been reported stolen.

At a sitting of Longford Circuit Court Judge Keenan Johnson was told of the search carried out at Mr Vadeika’s business premises at Knockloughlin House, Knockloughlin on July 12, 2019.

Gardaí discovered a BMW roof line belonging to a white BMW which had been reported stolen from Northern Ireland on June 18, 2016; an engine belonging to a Landrover Discovery reported stolen from the UK on June 26, 2019; an engine from a 2018 grey Nissan Qashqai stolen from Northern Ireland on July 10, 2019; four doors and a boot lid from a grey Nissan Qashqai and a roof lining from the same vehicle; an engine from a Peugeot reported stolen from Gowna on March 17, 2019; and an engine from an Audi A6, which had been reported stolen from Ashbourne, Co Meath on February 14, 2019.

Judge Johnson was told the defendant made a clean breast of his involvement in the “chop shop”.

The judge noted Vadeika co-operated fully, was remorseful and possessed a “good work ethic”. He also noted that the defendant had serious mental health issues.

Judge Johnson said the headline sentence of seven years would be reduced to five years by the mitigating factors. He said he would suspend the five year sentence on a bond that the defendant be of good behaviour, come under the supervision of Probation services for 18 months and make a payment of €10,000 in compensation to the injured parties.