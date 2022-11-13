Longford violent disorder incident was widely shared on social media

A couple who engaged in an incident of violent disorder that was widely shared on social media learned their fate when they came before Judge Keenan Johnson at Longford Circuit Court.

John Robertson (31), Moatefarrell, Ballinalee, Longford and Pauline Dempsey (23), 79 MacEoin Park, Farnagh, Longford, were both charged with violent disorder stemming from an incident at MacEoin Park, Longford on June 14, 2020. Mr Robertson was also charged with the possession of a chimney rod contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 in that incident.

Mother of three Ms Dempsey had another charge relating to the robbery of an 86-year-old man of €130 and a phone on May 28, 2021 also concluded.

Garda Clive Glancy gave details of the incident of violent disorder on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 4:38pm in MacEoin Park. Garda Glancy said on the day there were a large number of people in the Farnagh hill estate.

The officer said there were two conflicting versions of the lead up to the violent disorder. The witness told how a row erupted over an allegation the defendant was having an affair. The front window of the house of Pauline Dempsey's mother was smashed.

At the time videos circulated on social media of the fracas showed a large crowd shouting loudly on the green area of Mac Eoin Park, many of whom were wielding sticks and other weapons.

Members of the McDonagh family alleged their home was attacked by John Robertson. Sabrina McDonagh and Joe McDonagh were in a camper van when the altercation broke out.

In an interview after the flare up Pauline Dempsey claimed a child approached her on the green area of MacEoin Park. Dempsey claimed the child said Lisa McDonagh wanted to fight her.

“I said no, then she called me a coward. I was on High Court bail, so I was not going to fight,” she said in the interview with Gardaí.

The defendant stated there was a lot of “roaring and shouting”. She said Joe McDonagh shouted: “I want to fight Jock (John Robertson).”

At this time John Robertson arrived at the scene. He had been in Longford town when he received a call about the fracas and came to the area with a chimney sweeping pipe in his hand.

Joe McDonagh shouted at him to “put down the weapon and fight fair play”. Robertson swung the hard plastic implement, injuring the left hand of Sabrina McDonagh. Ms McDonagh sustained a “boxers break” and had to attend Midoc for medical attention.

Footage taken on a mobile phone of the incident was shown to the court as part of the prosecution's case. Robertson was seen swinging the chimney cleaning pipe as he was confronted by a male and a female.

Counsel for Robertson, Dara Foynes SC, described the behaviour of her client as “wild stupidity”. Ms Foynes said the attack on Dempsey's house resulted in broken glass going in on Robertson's child: “He was being a protective father,” counsel suggested, “There was scandal.”

In his interview with Gardaí after the incident Robertson said: “I did what any father would do to protect my family.”

Dempsey attended at Longford Garda Station and in interview confirmed details of the attack that provided “material assistance” to the Garda investigation.

Barrister Michael O'Higgins SC asked Garda Glancy about Pauline Dempsey's behaviour since. The officer said she has not come to Garda attention since and there's been no escalation of the discord between the parties.

Mr O'Higgins asked if his client had dealt with her significant issues with drugs. Garda Glancy replied: “Yes, it would appear that she has.”

Dempsey also pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing €130 and a Huawei mobile phone from an elderly man in the Canal View area of Longford on May 28. This prosecution related to the robbery, along with co-accused Rachel Robertson, of Frank Lulham.

Dempsey was heavily pregnant at the time. She called the victims home and knocked at the window. Mr Lulham looked out and saw Dempsey was on her own as Robertson was hiding behind a bin.

He indicated for Dempsey to call to the back door, and when he opened it Robertson, described by the victim as “hefty and strong as a man”, burst in the door.

Robertson took Mr Lulham's wallet and removed all the cash, €130, then went into the living room. She also took his phone. The pair then left the house. A neighbour of the victim heard the commotion and called Gardaí.

The court was told there was a “previous interaction” between Mr Lulham and the person involved. It was stated that Robertson would call to him and he would “give her money to perform an act on him”.

The two women were identified from CCTV footage from the area. In an interview Dempsey gave an account of the movement telling the officers Rachael Robertson came up with a plan to rob Mr Lulham. No items or funds were recovered.

In his Victim Impact Statement Mr Lulham said he became anxious after the attack. He installed CCTV and other security measures after the incident. The 85 year old also hurt his right shoulder in the attack. His three adult children are concerned about his well being in the wake of the assault.

In providing the background to the matters before the court Ms Foynes said her client, Robertson, has three children with Dempsey. She said their relationship was “going through difficulties at the time”.

Ms Foynes said the daughter hit by glass in the attack on Dempsey's house has medical issues.

Accepting that John Robertson has 129 previous convictions the barrister said: “When sober he is a reasonable and likeable person, but the red mist can descend with drink and drugs. He can keep out of trouble and he needs to keep out of trouble.”

Ms Foynes said Robertson's parents are “decent people”. He was diagnosed with ADHD and has issues with drugs. Counsel said this arose from a young age when he associated with “the wrong crowd”.

Robertson has been in custody since the age of 16, experiencing a “revolving door”. The family made efforts when he was young to break this cycle by moving to Edgeworthstown. When there he became an apprentice mechanic, but he lost that opportunity when he stole from his boss.

“He is a devoted father, even though he has not been present for a lot of his children's occasions,” Ms Foynes said.

The barrister told how Robertson became addicted to heroin while in jail. His drug abuse resulted in the development of Crohn's disease. Counsel said he has become drug free during his recent spell in custody, his first time drug free in nine years.

Pauline Dempsey's mother, Eileen Dempsey, took to the witness box outlining how she supported her daughter through some difficult times. Ms Dempsey explained her husband died when her daughter was eight years old.

The witness said there were “a couple of difficult years” but her daughter was now giving regular clear urine tests. Ms Dempsey said there was a significant improvement in the defendant's life the last 16 months.

Dempsey's Barrister Michael O'Higgins said the “first wave” of the violent disorder incident “did not come from Ms Dempsey”. He continued: “With regard to the alleged love triangle, she is not involved with any of the parties.”

Speaking about the robbery on May 28, 2021 Mr O'Higgins said the co-accused had visited the victim before the attack “in controversial circumstances”. He said Dempsey was “not a main player” and pointed out that the co-accused received a suspended sentence for their part.

Counsel said his client has dealt with a serious drug addiction and told of two probation reports available to the court. Mr O'Higgins said Dempsey was anxious to avoid a custodial sentence and plead guilty to the charges.

In summing the violent disorder matters up Judge Keenan Johnson described the “appalling behaviour” during an incident that took place “in front of children”.

With regard to Robertson, Judge Johnson noted the efforts he had made to address his heroin addiction. The judge said he was prepared to give the defendant a chance because of these efforts: “If you come back before me I will deal with this severely. The keys to prison are in your hands.”

Robertson said : ”Oh, I'll take it.”

The judge continued: “Today is the first day of the rest of your life. If you come back before me you will go away.”

Robertson said: “Thank you for the chance.”

The judge adjourned sentencing for the defendant to January 10, 2023 to allow for the preparation of a probation report.

In concluding the charges against Dempsey the judge noted that all her offences were “rooted in addictions' '.

The judge said it was important she stays drug free, adding: “If she is incarcerated her children will be taken into care, this would be a draconian side effect.”

The judge imposed a three years sentence, suspending it for five years on a bond the defendant is of good behaviour for a period of 18 months, engage with probation services, stay free from illicit substance, and pay restitution of €1,500 to Mr Lulham.

The judge concluded by advising the defendant: “Thank your mother for standing by you and supporting you.”