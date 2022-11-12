Search

12 Nov 2022

Longford has second lowest number of electric vehicle charging points in country

Longford has second lowest number of electric vehicle charging points in country

John Daly, Economist with the Northern and Western Regional Assembly

Longford Live reporter

12 Nov 2022 7:01 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford boasts one of the lowest number of electric vehicle charging points in the country, new figures have revealed.

The county currently has 19 such facilities, second only to Leitrim who have eight.

The figures are contained in a Northern & Western Regional Assembly/Ireland Thinks audit of EV charge points across Ireland.

A survey of almost 600 people was conducted on foot of those findings with the results revealing people believe EV grants need to be far more attractive to improve the uptake of EVs in rural regions.

“The roll out of publicly available EV charge points needs to be dramatically improved across Ireland if the government is to deliver one million EVs on Irish roads by 2030, particularly in rural regions such as the Northern and Western Region,” said John Daly, Economist with the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

“Our research has found that the lack of publicly available EV charge points is one of the key factors discouraging people from the Northern and Western region in switching to EVs, with this type of infrastructure central to overcoming challenges such as ‘range anxiety’, namely an EV driver’s fear that they will run out of power before reaching their destination – or being able to return from their destination.”

