11 Nov 2022

Longford pair address Sinn Féin Ard Fheis

James Donnelly

James Donnelly who spoke at Sinn Fein’s Ard Fheis

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

11 Nov 2022 8:00 AM

Sinn Fein’s Ard Fheis last weekend had more than a local feel to it as two Longford party members took to the stage to address a number of topical issues.

James Donnelly, Hurson/McManus Cumann addressed around 2,500 delegates on the lack of affordable housing in Longford while Lorcan Keown spoke at length on public transportation issues facing counties like Longford.

Mr Donnelly launched a broadside at Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien over the continuing challenges facing Longford's housing industry.

“The crisis in the private rental sector continues to deepen and rents continue to rise,” he said.

Mr Donnelly referenced one local family living in Longford whohad seen their monthly rent rise from €600 to €1,000 in recent weeks.

He said the chronic lack of housing availability was hitting hard-pressed middle income earners, saying recent revelations the county had been omitted from a State affordable housing scheme was only adding to the crisis.

“Large numbers of accidental and semi professional landlords are taking advantage of high house prices and selling up,” he said.

“My county of Longford doesn't qualify for affordable housing so I am asking Housing Minister O'Brien, what are you doing for young people like me?

Sinn Fein’s Ard Fheis took place at Dublin’s RDS with party leader Mary Lou McDonald saying it is ready to lead government, both north and south.

