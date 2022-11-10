Jailed teen who assaulted father and son in broad daylight in Longford estate spared extra prison time

A Longford teenager currently serving a 14 month sentence for violent disorder and who brutally attacked a father and son in broad daylight in a local housing estate will not serve an extra day in jail.

David Nevin (18) of 8 Camlin Meadows, Farneyhoogan, Longford, was handed an eight month sentence suspended for a period of 18 months.

That term, Judge Bernadette Owens ordered last week, was to run consecutively to a four month prison term handed down for an incident at St Mel's Road on November 30, 2020 which resulted in a man being attacked in a case of mistaken identity.

In a lengthy sentencing hearing last Tuesday, Sgt Mark Mahon told of how the Longford teenager together with another youth came across a woman as she made her way home.

Her son happened to be standing outside the family home when he heard Mr Nevin make what was termed as “derogatory comments” concerning the woman's clothing.

The young man, the court heard, approached Mr Nevin in a bid to come to his mother's aid in an attempt which saw the accused tell the victim that he was a “big mouth” and that he would be made “shut up”.

Upon hearing the commotion outside, the young man's father emerged from the house to try and diffuse the situation.

It was at that point, the court heard both men were set upon in the middle of the street with both sustaining blows to the head and body.

Mr Nevin, who was jailed for 14 months less than two weeks earlier at Longford Circuit Court for violent disorder, pleaded guilty to assault and two separate public order charges.

The first of those arrived on March 16, 2022 at 1:30pm close to St Mel's Cathedral when Mr Nevin was among a gang of young men who attempted to “cause serious harm to incapacitate” a rivalling faction in the area.

Five days later, Mr Nevin was again found in the company of a group of young men when he allegedly approached another man at Grafton Court at around lunchtime and pulled out a knife from his underwear.

After waving the knife in the victim's face. Sgt Mahon said Mr Nevin allegedly told him that he would “get him” before headbutting the victim.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said after viewing CCTV taken from the scene at St Mel's Cathedral Car Park.

He said while it was accepted Mr Nevin was present, Mr Gearty said the young Longford man did not take as prominent part in the incident as others.

“He (Mr Nevin) was seen gesticulatng and being unruly and there was no question he was out of order,” said Mr Gearty.

In referencing the two assaults at Camlin Meadows, Mr Gearty said the episode wasn't all “one way traffic” as had been made known.

He intimated there had been a misunderstanding during the heat of the argument.

“He (Mr Nevin) was unruly and aggressive and regretfully he perpetrated this assault,” he said.

Mr Gearty said the incident came at a time when the teenager was at his worst when acting “the big fellow around (Longford) town”.

Despite those strong-arm mannerisms, Mr Gearty hinted at how his client had fallen foul to subversive influences, adding: “He was easy meat to be picked up by these people.”

In a further submission of mitigation, Mr Gearty said the alleged on a man at Grafton Court did not involved the production of a knife, but rather the brandishing of a brush handle.

“He did arm himself with a stick and on that occasion he was fully guilty of public disorder,” he said.

The accompanying section 6 charge that emanated from thatincident, he added, had arisen after an individual from the Edgeworthstown area called to his mother's house earlier in the day looking for Mr Nevin.

In summing up his mitigation, Mr Gearty said the court had only a month earlier handed down a two month sentence which had been backdated to a consecutive four month prison term that incorporated a “rehabiliation aspect” to it.

“Since then, he (Mr Nevin) has been before the Circuit Court for a similar type of issue and received a 14 month sentence,” he said.

That sentence, he said, meant Mr Nevin was due for release on April 23 next year owing to how the accused had already spent 162 days in custody.

Mr Gearty went on to detail how Mr Nevin's time behind bars had been particularly sobering, so much so that he was now a “completely transformed character” as a result.

He said Mr Nevin's actions had left his own mother broken-hearted, effects which hasd convinced him to “go the right way” upon completion of his incarceration.

Judge Owens referenced Mr Nevin's improved physical and emotional demeanour in court and stressed the importance of continuing with his rehabilitation while in custody.

A four month sentence was handed down for the St Mel's Road violent disorder charge.

Two eight month suspended sentences were handed down forthe assaults on a father and son in Camlin Meadows which, Judge Owens, directed to run consecutively to the violent disorder incident.

Both terms were suspended for a period of 18 months.

In making that order, Judge Owens warned the accused he would be facing an extended stay in prison if any further transgressions are committed upon his release from custody.

“If this man puts a foot wrong, these (sentences) will be invoked,” she warned him.

All of the additional charges before the court were taken into consideration.