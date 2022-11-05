Adare anxiously await Limerick County Senior Football Final

THE RED and black of Adare is swinging high and proud throughout the community as excitement builds ahead of the Limerick County Senior Football Final.

The village of Adare, take on the Magpies of Newcastle West in the county final this weekend.

Former football player for the Limerick senior team and principal of Scoil Naomh Iósaf in Adare Stephen Lavin says excitement has been building throughout the community leading up to the final.

“Everyone in the community is in full support of the lads. There is always excitement leading up to county finals in Adare,” Mr Lavin said.

“All the children here are looking forward to it. We’re having a football competition at the moment so the students are far more aware and can’t wait for the final,” Mr Lavin continued.

The Limerick football player hung up his boots in 2013 but is no stranger to county football finals, having played in two for Adare. “Those memories always stick with me,” he said.

Young football player and fan Hugh Canty is beside himself with excitement.

His cousin, Hugh Bourke is one of Adare’s top scorers and he cannot wait to cheer him on from the sidelines.

“They’ve been doing really well and I hope they’re able to win,” Hugh said. “I love playing football. I can’t wait to watch the big game on Sunday,” he said.

Adare has been on something of a hot streak in the Gaelic football world having won three out of the last five Limerick county champioships.

The Irish Wire Products Ltd senior final takes place this Sunday, at 3pm at Kilmallock GAA pitch.