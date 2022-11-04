PICTURES | Longford national school hosts trick or treat fundraiser for sick children

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Scoil Mhuire, Clondra was all abuzz last Friday when the hugely popular YouTuber Farmer Phil (Philip Stewart) paid a visit.
Farmer Phil was on hand to present awards to the costume winners from each class as the school ran a fundraising competition for Trick or Treat for Sick Children.
Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was there to capture the winners and participants in what was a hugely successful affair.
Caption: Teachers Colette McManus, Ann Marie Carlton, Daena Doherty, Melissa Hussey, Paula MacEoin and Martina Tansey with Farmer Phil (Raising money for Trick or Treat for Sick Children)
