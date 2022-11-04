Search

04 Nov 2022

Driver who swerved while overtaking off-duty Longford garda chief fined €500

Longford Courthouse.

Longford Courthouse.

Reporter:

News Reporter

04 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A driver who overtook an off-duty garda superintendent appeared before Longford District Court court on a careless driving charge.

Katie Reilly (22) with an address at Loughanstown, Rathowen, Co Westmeath was charged with careless driving on January 7 last at Ballyreaghan, Ballymahon.

Sergeant Enda Daly outlined to the court that the defendant tried to pass out a car while two cars were coming in the opposite direction.

A garda superintendent was driving and saw the incident. The road had sleet and slush on it at the time and the superintendent said the defendant swerved three or four times on the road and almost lost control.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said the incident happened at an area where you can overtake and suggested that he nearly made the same mistake himself.

“But you didn’t overtake Superintendent Boyle,” Sgt Daly responded.

“She is very careful and cautious, normally,” Mr Gearty said. The defendant had spent the previous night in hospital on vigil with an ill person, which he said may explain her misjudgement.

Mr Gearty asked that a driving disqualification not be imposed as the defendant needs her driving licence to get to and from work.

He described it as a “very isolated misjudgement” on the defendant’s part.

Judge John Brennan reminded the defendant that she has to be more careful when overtaking cars.

He said he would not impose a driving disqualification on a woman starting out on her career.

Imposing a €500 fine, he said she would be facing a driving disqualification if she appears on similar charges again.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media