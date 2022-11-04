Brendan Lennon was a legendary Longford GAA figure to the core

As part of the National Celebrations every county in Ireland nominated a Clubman of the Year.

Brendan from Grattan Óg was Longford’s winner and he went on to win the ultimate award: All-Ireland Clubman of the Year. Who was this man and what did he do to be awarded such a prestigious honour in the year of years . . . 1984.

Brendan Lennon was born and reared in the parish of Carrickedmond in 1936. As a young man he settled in Gurteenboy in the parish of Ballymacormack where he farmed with his wife Rose and their children Cathal, Sandra and Declan.

Grattan Óg GAA club was formed in 1889 making it one of the oldest GAA clubs in the county. It was known as Ballymacormack Grattans at that stage. Like many clubs it had its ups and downs going out of existence and coming back from time to time.

After a lapse of twenty years Grattan Óg was reformed in 1980. What started out as a desire to provide football for the locals of Ballymacormack and surrounding townlands has since been transformed into a vibrant and successful club and community centre.

Brendan was at the first meeting in 1980 and he was elected Vice-Chairman with the late Danny Quinn as Chairman.

Brendan became Chairman in 1981 and served in the role until 1994. He made a number of attempts to step down but volunteers to take over were scarce.

He served as a County Board Delegate and steward in Pearse Park on many occasions.

In 1980 Grattan Óg had no pitch, no dressing rooms and no money. Brendan stepped forward to solve the first two. He offered his best field a fine meadow in front of his house as a football field.

That was his privacy gone for ten years and the pillars of his gate took a battering from time to time.

Insurance was the least of his concerns. He remembered those years in 2013 at the opening and upgrading of Dunbeggan Park “many memories come flooding back to me, countless evenings watching the teams training outside the kitchen window, cars and tractors lined up to provide light for the team to train.

"Many an evening we had to take the cattle off the field to allow training to begin. There was lots of evidence of the cows' presence left behind and many a footballer had the misfortune of meeting them head on.

"My late wife Rose had the unenviable task of washing the jerseys. We knew from early on that we needed our own permanent grounds.

"We managed to secure the land at Dunbeggan which had been kindly donated by Mrs Mai Farrell of Dunbeggan House.

I remember all the different fundraising ventures that were undertaken to pay for the work.”

The opening day of the new pitch in August 1990 stands out as one of the greatest days.

At the opening on that day Brendan remarked “I believe these facilities are an investment in the future of the club and I hope the youth of the area will benefit from them for years to come “.

How right he was. Brendan, like many others in the club, knew that the future of any club is the under age structure .

The population of the area being small meant it was often difficult to field a full team at under age. Brendan once again focused on the job collecting players from the edge of the town who had no transport.

Many of these players wouldn’t have played football but for him and Rose. His blue Mark 2 Ford Cortina Estate was a familiar sight loaded up with players and what he couldn’t carry Rose brought in her Ford Fiesta. They were like sardines in a tin.

In 1988 Grattan Óg won their first under age title. With Ciarán Woods as trainer and Brendan as selector they beat Killoe Emmet Óg in a juvenile final.

He was a selector on every team from under age to senior and the crowning glory was in 1983 when Grattan Óg won the Junior Championship.

That junior team was a team of strong characters who would do justice to a Kilkenny hurling training session. Brendan and Hubert Flanagan were selectors but they had no trainer.

Tactics were clear, go forward at all times and everyone had to win their own ball. Brendan was often heard to say at intense training sessions where no quarter was given “Save it for the match lads“ .

Despite the success of ‘83 Grattan Óg often struggled to field a team. “We only have 13,“ said Mick Maguire .” Count them again, said Brendan . Woodsy gave a fellow a lift hitching from Athlone one evening and told him he had to line out.

At half time when things weren’t going well Brendan was called on for solutions . As he moved his woolly cap backwards and forwards on his head he often remarked “we are in a bit of an awkward situation. “ More than once he had to remind Woodsy and others they weren’t selectors. When the match was over Brendan’s work continued.

In the days before Lotto he went door to door selling tickets. When the kitty was empty he paid bills himself.

Club meetings for the first ten years were held in Lennon’s living room. Despite a busy day on the farm Brendan was ever present. Milking was often delayed if meetings dragged on.

Scór was another part of Grattans life and Brendan and Rose brought the same passion to Scór as they did to football. They believed it would build the spirit of the club and how right they were.

The club won numerous Longford titles, a number of Leinster titles and in 1993 an All Ireland title for Amharanaiocht Aonair by Helen Barry, Lisduff.

From the days when the players built the dressing rooms in Lennon’s field to the opening of the new developments in 2013 and 2022 Brendan has seen it all.

It's fitting that he was able to open our new clubhouse in April 2022 and celebrate the club's success this year.

Grattan Óg won U12,U13 and U14 in boys football this year. The ladies are Longford Intermediate champions and the men won the Junior Championship and the Division 5 league title.

Brendan saw the good in everyone and every situation. He was calm, gentle, easy going, never in a rush. He gave everyone a chance and he was firm when he had to be. If he got annoyed with you it was quickly forgotten.

His commitment, focus and belief inspired those of us who worked with him and all those who came after him.

Now you know why Brendan Lennon was National Clubman of the year in 1984, an All-Ireland winner. May He Rest In Peace.

Compiled by Tommy Joe Quinn, Mick Maguire, Eamonn Brennan, Ciaran Woods and Niall Nerney.