04 Nov 2022

Longford man on money laundering charge thought he would make an ‘easy buck’

Longford Courthouse.

Longford Courthouse

A man allowed his account to be used for the lodgement of almost €18,000 in cash which was fraudulently taken from a women’s bank account, the recent sitting of Longford District Court heard.

Aengus Kennedy (20), with an address at 27 The Hill, Creevagh Beg, Ballymahon, Co Longford was charged with money laundering at Bank of Ireland, Longford on June 28 last.

The court heard a total of €17,997.97 was lodged into the defendant’s bank account and then transferred to another individual.

An attempt was made to transfer this money to an account in the UK, but the transfer was blocked by the bank. The funds were later returned to the joint account from which they were taken.

Sergeant Enda Daly said the defendant was co-operative with gardaí and accepted his responsibility.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said the defendant had heard about the scheme and had “gone to the wrong company” about it.

The case was put back until later that afternoon as Judge Bernadette Owens wanted to know how the money was taken from the account and the nature of the defendant’s involvement.

Sgt Daly later told the court the defendant wasn’t the main force behind the actions.

“He didn’t have any direct contact with the injured party,” Sgt Daly added. He had accommodated the money being transferred into his account.

“No one was at a loss,” Sgt Daly said.

Mr Gearty said the defendant had provided a psychological report which was completed some time back which showed that the defendant has autism and dyslexia.

“Regretfully he heard about the scheme and approached a company,” Mr Gearty explained. “Once he did that, he was easy meat for them,” Mr Gearty said.

The defendant, who is impressionable, thought he would make an “easy buck”, Mr Gearty said.

The defendant accepted responsibility for his actions. He had no previous convictions.

He had cooperated with gardaí. ”He made a complete disclosure to them. He was emotionally upset by the whole thing. He knows what he did was wrong.” Mr Gearty said.

Judge Bernadette Owens said she would put the case back to January 17 next, to allow for the preparation of a probation report.

