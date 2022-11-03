Search

03 Nov 2022

Longford mother found with sawn off shotgun in feud related incident walks free from court

Longford Courthouse.

Longford Courthouse.

A woman involved in the “feud culture that is way to prevalent in the Midlands” was given a suspended prison sentance at Longford Circuit Court.

Caroline Donoghue (46) of 44 Cluain Na Sibhe, Killashee, Longford pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing a firearm at Farneyhoogan, Longford's on September 2, 2019.

Counsel for the defendant, Niall Flynn BL, informed the judge his client was the subject of a positive probation report, works part time and has distanced herself from the negative influences in her life.

The barrister told Judge Johnson: “Ms Donoghoue could not have done any more.”

Mr Flynn said when the matter first came before the District Court his client spent two weeks in custody before bail was granted in High Court. The charges stem from an incident in which a sawn off shotgun was seized by Gardaí.

The defence claimed Ms Donoghue had taken the firearm to prevent her son engaging in a feud. The prosecution stated Donoghue's claim that she was on her way to drop it in a river were contradicted in a recorded phone call.

In summing up matters Judge Keenan Johnson said: “This a serious offence feeding into the feud culture that is way to prevalent in the Midlands.”

Mr Flynn pointed out his client has only one prior conviction. Counsel told the court the defendant had a “difficult upbringing”, but had turned her life around.

Observing that the 'headline sentence' for the offence is five years in prison Judge Johnson noted Donoghue's efforts to rehabilitate and the negative impact incarceration would have on her children.

Taking the mitigation into consideration Judge Johnson reduce the sentence to three years, but suspend it for a period of five years on a bond that the defendant keeps the peace and be of good behaviour.

