PICTURES | Spooky fun and frolics at Longford Halloween party

There was lots of spooky fun and frolics in Longford over the Halloween bank holiday weekend and there was a great atmosphere at The Mill Bar, Drumlish last Saturday night as it played host to their first Halloween gathering since 2019 owing to Covid-19.
Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was present to capture some pictures of the spooktacular celebrations and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
Caption: There was plenty of spooky fun and frolics at The Mill Bar, Drumlish Halloween Party last Saturday night. Enjoying the occasion and the first Halloween gathering since 2019 owing to Covid-19 were Susan, Jorja and Anna Murphy, and Mandisa Galvin Picture: Shelley Corcoran
