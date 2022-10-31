Search

31 Oct 2022

Garda probe underway after man assaulted in Longford town

Longford town

Longford town's Main Street

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

31 Oct 2022 9:59 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a young man was allegedly assaulted in Longford town during the early hours of this morning.

The victim, who is aged in his early 20s, was allegedly struck in the face during an altercation along Longford town's Main Street.

He received medical attention as a result with gardaí confirming to the Leader this evening that an investigation was now underway.

The Leader also understands that while no arrests have been made, detectives are pursuing a definite line of inquiry into the incident.

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred in the early hours on Sunday morning, 30th October 2022," said a garda spokesperson.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

