Longford Town Core Cycle Network included in newly-launched Pathfinder Programme

The Longford Town Core Cycle Network has been included as a project under the newly-launched Pathfinder Programme.

The Longford Town Core Cycle Network will establish a radial cycling and walking network, along three approach roads from Longford Town: Battery Road (R198), Ballinalee and Major Well’s Road (N63), and Farranyoogan (N63).

The scheme will be administered by Longford County Council.

The project will include cycle and walking infrastructure across all three routes, amounting to 7.5 kilometres in total.

This work will allow for greater priority and enhanced road safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

It promotes green and active travel options for commuters and school children, with positive knock-on effects to reduce congestion and air and noise pollution.

The Pathfinder Programme was launched by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD. Longford Town Core Cycle Network is one of 35 projects under the programme.

All projects will deliver innovative projects of scale at a local level, with potential to be replicated elsewhere and have capacity to be delivered within the next 3 years.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern welcomed the announcement. “The inclusion of this project into the Pathfinder Programme is welcomed by Longford County Council. These new cycleways and walkways will provide a great amenity, help our environment and be an example of what can be achieved. I look forward to seeing this project progress and the improvement it will bring for Longford people.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon spoke on the importance of this work as part of the vision for a greener county.

“The Council, through its new Active Travel section, is working to encourage carbon neutral forms of transportation. The inclusion of this project into the Pathfinder Programme was sought by the Council and this announcement is very welcome. We look forward to what is to come for active travel in Longford.”

Minister Ryan said, “Decarbonising transport presents an enormous challenge, one which requires a fundamental change in how we travel including a shift in our mindset and choices. By 2025 the selected pathfinder projects will be in action, improving the communities in which they will be implemented, and demonstrating to other localities how our system can be transformed.”