Longford producer receives gold award for ‘Rambling at the Fleadh’ programme

Legan's Anna Kavanagh received a gold award at the 2022 Craol Annual Achievement Awards Ceremony sponsored by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) that took place in Galway on Thursday night.

Anna was recognised with the award for her excellent work in producing ‘Rambling at the Fleadh’ which was broadcast on Athlone Community Radio (ACR) during the All Ireland Fleadh that took place in Mullingar at the beginning of August.

Anna also co-presented the eight day series alongside renowned singer/musician Ray Dolan, Mullingar and Lily Mullen, Castlepollard.

ACR Assistant Station Manager, Amanda Gunning and Programme Coordinator, Philomena Murphy were also on the team that broadcasted highlights daily for the entire duration of the Fleadh.

This is a second Craol (Community Radio Forum of Ireland) award for Meath native Anna who retired from teaching in St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge in 2018.



‘Taste the Pure Drop’, a series she produced and presented for ACR received a Craol gold award in 2019.

The Craol Achievement Awards are open to Community Radio Stations in the Republic who have a broadcasting licence.

Anna presents ‘The Rambling House’, ACR’s flagship traditional music programme 4-6pm Friday evening available in Athlone on 84.8fm and is also available worldwide via the TuneIn app.

MAIN PHOTO CAPTION: Representing Athlone Community Radio at the recent 2022 Craol Annual Achievement Awards Ceremony held in Galway Left to Right: Amanda Gunning, Assistant Station Manager, Anna Kavanagh Producer-Presenter The Rambling House, Philomena Murphy Programme Coordinator, Roy Connaughton Station Manager.