29 Oct 2022

Man (60s) in court over alleged Longford public order incident

A man in his sixties has appeared in court following an alleged public order incident only a matter of yards from Longford garda station.

 

Officers arrested the man shortly after 9pm on Thursday evening.

He was later charged and appeared at a sitting of Mullingar District Court yesterday (Friday).

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Leader an incident along the county town's Battery Road was under investigation, but said given the fact it was now before the District Court, no further comment would be made at this juncture.

"Longford Gardaí attended a public order incident that occurred on Battery Road, Longford Town at approximately 9:05pm on Thursday, 27th October 2022.

"One man aged in his 60s was arrested in relation to this incident and has since been charged.

"He was due to appear before a sitting of Mullingar District Court at approximately 10:30am today, Friday, 28th of October 2022.

"As this incident has now appeared before the courts An Garda Síochána cannot offer further comment."

The incident came just hours after a man and woman in their 30s, were arrested after the car in which they were travelling was stopped in Newtownforbes, resulting in the seizure of €50,000 of cannabis.

ALSO READ: Two arrested after Longford gardaí discover €50,000 drugs haul in car
 

