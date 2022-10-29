Search

29 Oct 2022

Staggering amount paid out in compensation by Longford County Council for trips and falls

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

29 Oct 2022 4:26 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A staggering amount has been paid out in compensation by Longford County Council for trips and falls in the last five years. 

According to figures in the Irish Independent, Longford County Council paid out on 90 claims between 2017 and 2022. The amount paid out came to over €2.2 million. 

Elsewhere in the Midlands, there were 51 claims in Laois with just over €737,000 paid out. A total of 125 claims in Westmeath resulted in pay outs of over €2.8 million while there were 74 claims in Offaly which totalled €2,031,809 in pay outs.

According to the figures, in Tipperary over €8.7 million was paid out in a total of 337 claims.

Dublin, Limerick, Waterford, Tipperary and Longford had the highest number of claims recorded while Laois was among the lowest.

 

