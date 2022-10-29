Search

29 Oct 2022

Man living in Longford maintains he wasn’t driving car pursued by gardaí

Man living in Longford maintains he wasn’t driving car pursued by gardaí

Man living in Longford maintains he wasn’t driving car pursued by gardaí

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

29 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A case against a man who gardai said slid over from the driver’s side and then claimed the driver had run away after a car was stopped, was put back to allow video footage to be brought before the court.

Vasile Muntean (27) with an address at Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown was charged with drink driving, no insurance and no driving licence on March 18 last at the N5 Strokestown Road, Longford.

Garda Paul Stewart gave evidence at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court of stopping a car as part of a garda speed checkpoint.

The car was detected doing 132 kilometres in a 100 kph zone.

Gardai activated blue lights and followed the car, with both vehicles stopping shortly afterwards. Garda Stewart said he saw the driver sliding over to the passenger’s side. The defendant then told Garda Stewart that the driver had run away. When Garda Stewart asked for the defendant’s driving licence, he again said he wasn’t driving.

Longford retailer receives massive €32,000 energy bill and warns jobs are being put at risk

Garda Stewart said he was only three to four metres away from the car when he observed the defendant moving to the other seat.

He said it was not possible for a person to have exited the vehicle.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said the defendant maintains that his cousin had been driving the car.

Longford taxi driver receives five year suspended sentence for transporting drugs

The defendant told the court his cousin had been driving and got into the back seat of the car. He had told the defendant to tell the gardai that the driver had got out and ran away.

He had told the gardai that the driver ran away, “because my cousin told me to tell the guards that,” the defendant said.

If there was CCTV available, it would show who was driving, the defendant said.

However, Inspector Paddy McGirl said there was no CCTV in the area.

Garda Stewart said footage from the garda patrol car camera has been downloaded and stored. However, he did not believe this would show who was driving the car.

Longford man 'needed three brain surgeries' following 'cowardly assault for entertainment'

Mr Gearty said he would like an opportunity to have a look at this footage.

Judge John Brennan said the defence was “entitled to look at that”.

“It may not have captured anything,” Judge Brennan said.

The case was adjourned to January 3 next to allow the garda patrol car footage be given to the defence, and also any other CCTV footage that may be available from the area.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media