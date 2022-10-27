Search

27 Oct 2022

An Bord Pleanála to adjudicate on appeal against Center Parcs Longford Forest €85m expansion plan

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

27 Oct 2022 4:21 PM

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the decision of Longford County Council to grant planning permission for Center Parcs Longford Forest massive €85m expansion of the holiday resort.

Local authority planners gave the green light for the expansion of the Ballymahon based holiday destination subject to 20 planning conditions and they announced their decision on September 27 last. 

However, An Bord Pleanála has indicated that third party appeals have been lodged against the proposed development and they are named on the case reference file as PJ Walsh and Sustainability 2050. 

The Center Parcs planning application incorporated the construction of 198 new lodges and extensions/alterations to buildings and all associated site works. And they said the investment would lead to the creation of 300 jobs during construction and 250 permanent jobs once operational.

An Bord Pleanála says their deliberations on the case should be concluded by March 2, 2023.

Presently, Center Parcs Longford Forest accommodates up to 2,500 guests in its 466 self-catering lodges and 30 apartments.

In a submission made to Longford County Council prior to the granting of permission, 3rd Party Appellant PJ Walsh highlighted the pressure on the water and roads infrastructure that the development would bring. He also raised an issue about buried asbestos contaminated waste in a landfill in Ballymulvey in the late 80s.

