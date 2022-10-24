Longford gets in early halloween mood!

Halloween mood descending on Killoe at St Catherine's Church.
The Longford weather is setting the tone as the halloween mood descends on the county. Photographer Tiernan Doolan captured this spooky image of Killoe at St Catherine's Church, with a distinctly festive flavour.
