Search

24 Oct 2022

Planning sought for construction of significant housing development in Longford town

Planning sought for construction of significant housing development in Longford town

File Photo: Planning sought for construction of significant housing development in Longford town

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

24 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Planning permission has been sought for the construction of a significant housing development in Longford town. 

Longford County Council received a planning application from AMC Developments Ltd last Tuesday, October 17, seeking permission to construct 42 houses at Connaught Road, Longford town. 

The proposed project would also involve the demolition of existing onsite derelict structures. 

The 42 houses would comprise 14 three bedroom two storey semi-detached houses, 8 three bedroom two storey terraced  houses in two blocks of four units and 20 two bedroom two storey terraced houses in five blocks of four units.

Longford pub to be transformed into digital working hub and apartments

Longford farmers and businesses on high alert as criminal gangs ‘marking’ rural targets

The plan submitted by AMC Developments Ltd also incorporates a proposed link road previously granted full planning permission under planning reference number PL17/148 and subsequent extension of duration of planning permission planning reference number PL21/192. Internal access road, green open space, boundary fence/walls, proposed connections into the existing foul sewer, surface water and watermains networks of Longford Town and all ancillary works. 

Interested parties can make submissions on the proposed development to the Longford County Council planning department by November 20. 

Planners are expected to announce their decision by December 11 next. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media