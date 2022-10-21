Backstage Theatre engage with Longford PPN Intercultural Forum Representatives

Longford's premier cultural hub has reached out to ensure that all of the community feels it is accessible.

To ensure that everyone feels welcome in their space Backstage Theatre have engaged Equity, Diversity & Integration Consultant, Tatiana Santos, along with EDI Project worker, Emer Tyrrell, to help to spread the word that it's an all inclusive theatre.

Speaking on behalf of Backstage, Artistic Director, Mona Considine explained the reason for the move: “We want everyone to feel welcome and want our audience to reflect that of our diverse community.”

Keen to connect with members of the community, Backstage has programmed a series of Community Meetings to give people and groups the opportunity to hear what Backstage has to offer and also voice opinions on how Backstage can deliver in terms of shows and activities.

“We want to talk to everyone representing the diversity of the Longford community. We welcome people of all ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities, religions, ages and those with disabilities,” Mona told.

Over the years Backstage delivered a number of hugely successful community projects such as 'Utopia' with St Christophers and 'Welcoming The Stranger' with men from the local Direct Provision.

These programmes were an incredible opportunity for the performers to hone and showcase their talents. Backstage is now keen to deepen their connection with the Longford community even further: “We’re kick-starting a programme to identify current barriers to participation and dissolve them through conversation, creativity and coming together.

“We hope to establish stronger connections with a wide and diverse community of people who we hope will join us on our ongoing journey towards a theatre that best reflects Longford today,” Mona said.

Last week Backstage met with Siobhan Cronogue and Karen Reilly of Longford PPN and representatives from the PPN Intercultural Forum and are keen for more people from across Longford to join them on Tues 25th Oct to begin a two way conversation.

The first community meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 25 from 6.30–8.30pm in The Canal Studio at Backstage, a space that is easily accessible. If you have a disability and need any additional support, simply contact Backstage beforehand.

Mona concluded by saying: “This is a family-friendly get together, so members of the public are free to bring their children if they wish. We want people to help make sure that Backstage is a stage for everyone.”