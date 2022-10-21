South Longford road will be closed today and tomorrow following 'major incident'
The Lanesboro to Derryhaun Road (R392) will be closed to traffic today and tomorrow (Saturday, October 22) following what Longford County Council has described as 'a major incident'.
Local diversions are in place.
The closure comes in the wake of a collision which occurred at approximately 7am this morning, Friday, October 21.
A truck overturned and fortunately, gardaí are reporting that there were no injuries.
It is understood that the collision resulted in a considerable fuel leak and this has to be dealt with to make the road safe.
