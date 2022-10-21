Gardaí seek public's help to find missing Midlands man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Davin Fleming from Mullingar
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Davin Fleming from Mullingar who was last seen on October 19, 2022.
Davin is described as 6’ in height and of slim build.
He has brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen was wearing a dark jumper, white and black leggings and a green parker jacket.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davin Fleming is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044 398 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
